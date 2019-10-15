The 49ers really messed with the Rams' heads.

In the wake of Los Angeles' 20-7 loss to San Francisco in Week 6, the Rams first traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, and then made an even bigger move.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that former Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been traded to the Rams in exchange for two first-round and one fourth-round draft pick.

It's happening: Former Jaguars' CB Jalen Ramsey is being traded to the LA Rams for two first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2019

Ramsey is arguably the best cornerback in the game, and has been widely rumored to be on the trade block ever since getting into a sideline confrontation with Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone in Week 2.

It appears Ramsey got his wish and got out of Jacksonville. The 49ers will see him in Week 16 when the Rams visit Levi's Stadium.

NFL rumors: Rams acquire Jalen Ramsey from Jaguars for multiple draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area