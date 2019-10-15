NFL rumors: Rams acquire Jalen Ramsey from Jaguars for multiple draft picks

Brian Witt
NBC Sports BayArea

The 49ers really messed with the Rams' heads.

In the wake of Los Angeles' 20-7 loss to San Francisco in Week 6, the Rams first traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, and then made an even bigger move.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that former Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been traded to the Rams in exchange for two first-round and one fourth-round draft pick.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Ramsey is arguably the best cornerback in the game, and has been widely rumored to be on the trade block ever since getting into a sideline confrontation with Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone in Week 2.

It appears Ramsey got his wish and got out of Jacksonville. The 49ers will see him in Week 16 when the Rams visit Levi's Stadium.

NFL rumors: Rams acquire Jalen Ramsey from Jaguars for multiple draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next