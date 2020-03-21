NFL rumors: Raiders weren't happy to see Jalen Hurts perform so well

Before the Raiders reportedly agreed to terms with Marcus Mariota to be Derek Carr's backup and before they reportedly looked into Tom Brady to be Carr's potential replacement, they reportedly loved what they saw from quarterback prospect Jalen Hurts.

However, it sounds like they wish he hadn't looked so good.

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Hurts' performance at the NFL combine might have put him out of the Raiders' reach.

"As far as the upcoming draft goes, the Raiders definitely like Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts," Tafur wrote, " ... but I don't think they were happy to see him do so well at the combine. He went from a fourth-round to a second-round projection, and the Raiders have three third-round picks but none in the second."

As things currently stand, the Raiders have two first-round picks (Nos. 12 and 19 overall), as well as the three aforementioned third-round selections, a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. Assuming Hurts is selected according to his updated projection, the Raiders would either have to use one of their first-round selections on him, or find a way to acquire more picks or move up into the second round.

Even if the Raiders did find a way to acquire Hurts through the draft, Tafur insists he wouldn't figure into their QB competition this coming season -- nor would any other quarterback prospect outside of the cream of the crop.

"Hurts would not be in the mix to play in 2020, anyway," Tafur suggested. "Neither would Utah State's Jordan Love, but I no longer think the Raiders are considering Love with either of their two first-round picks at 12 or 19. And LSU's Joe Burrow, [Alabama's Tua]Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert -- the top three quarterbacks on the board -- should be long gone by the 12th slot."

So, unless Hurts unexpectedly slides, it sounds like the Raiders are unlikely to end up with any of the top QB prospects.

