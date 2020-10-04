NFL rumors: Raiders 'very likely' lose NFL draft pick for COVID-19 rules

Report: Raiders 'very likely' lose pick for COVID-19 rules originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders have created an ugly pattern early into the 2020 NFL season. The Silver and Black repeatedly have found themselves in muddy waters with the league's coronavirus protocols, and could pay the price.

CBS Sports Jason La Canfora reported Sunday morning that the Raiders are "very likely looking at the loss of at least one draft selection for their repeated breaches of the policies."

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Raiders reportedly were fined $50,000 Saturday by the NFL after an investigation revealed an unauthorized person entered their locker room after the team's Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the Raiders were fined $250,000 after the coach didn't follow the NFL's protocol for mask-wearing on the sideline during that same game.

Raiders players also were seen at a large, indoor event in Las Vegas this past week, with several players pictured not wearing masks while in close proximity. Early this season, the Raiders haven't led by example in how to safely deal with the coronavirus.

The NFL will detail specific penalties for repeat offenders during a mandatory conference call Monday for all owners, coaches and general managers, La Canfora reported. There will be no more warnings from the league.

"It will be made very clear to all involved that moving forward from Week 5, this is the law," one source told La Canfora. "The hammer will fall."