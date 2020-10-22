NFL rumors: Raiders under investigation after Trent Brown tests positive

Report: NFL investigating Raiders after Brown's positive test originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders have been Example A of how a NFL team shouldn't handle a pandemic this season. Now, the Silver and Black reportedly are under investigation.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the league is reviewing the Raiders' recent COVID-19 issues after offensive tackle Trent Brown tested positive. According to Pelissero, the NFL believes Brown hasn't been consistently wearing his tracking device, and there is video of Raiders offensive linemen hanging out together without masks.

The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the #Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for RT Trent Brown, who they believe hadn’t been consistently wearing his tracking device, and video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020

The Raiders sent all five of their starting offensive lineman home Wednesday as a precaution. Safety Jonathan Abram currently is in isolation as well. Injured rookie cornerback Damon Arnette was placed on the Reserve-COVID-19 list as well on Monday.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the list earlier this year, and missed Las Vegas' upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s normal for the league and union to review any situation with multiple positive tests. CB Damon Arnette went on Reserve/COVID-19 on Monday, then Trent Brown on Wednesday. The rest of the starting O-line and safety Johnathan Abram are currently isolated. https://t.co/FBPNf5ljMk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020

This odd NFL season is in Week 7 and the Raiders already have had three players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Jon Gruden, who had the coronavirus over the summer, was fined $100,000 for not wearing his mask during the Raiders' win against the New Orleans Saints, and the team was fined $250,000 as a whole.

It gets worse, too.

Derek Carr, Darren Waller and eight other Raiders were fined for their participation in a maskless indoor event earlier this month. The Raiders also reportedly were fined $50,000 in early October after an investigation by the league revealed that an unauthorized Raiders team employee entered the locker room, another violation of the NFL's protocol.

While they now reside in Sin City, the Raiders need to do better.