Tyrell Williams' absence from the Raiders' lineup appears to be over.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source, that Williams is expected to play Sunday against the Texans in Houston.

Raiders' WR Tyrell Williams, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans due to a foot injury, is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Williams missed the last two Raiders games because of a foot injury, and was listed as questionable Friday.

Quarterback Derek Carr will be happy to see his No. 1 wide receiver back on the field. In four games this season, Williams has caught 17 passes for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns.

[RELATED: Five Raiders to watch vs. Texans]

With a motivated Texans team looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Colts, the Raiders will need all the firepower they can get, and having Williams back in the fold certainly will help their chances.

The Raiders also are expected to have two other important offensive players, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

Story continues

NFL rumors: Raiders' Tyrell Williams expected to play vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area