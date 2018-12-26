NFL rumors: Raiders tried to claim D.J. Swearinger off waivers from Washington originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Late in the season, the Raiders tried to add a dynamic player to the roster.

According to ESPN, the Raiders were one of three teams to submit a waiver claim for recently released safety D.J. Swearinger.

The claim, however, didn't go the Raiders' way, as the Cardinals were awarded Swearinger. Arizona's inferior 3-12 record helped them land the former second-round pick.

Source: the Raiders and Packers both submitted a waiver claim on new Cardinals S D.J. Swearinger. Arizona had top priority based on its 3-12 record. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2018

The Packers were the other team to put in a claim for Swearinger, according to Field Yates.

Why was a 27-year-old safety who started all 15 games and has four interceptions this season on the market this late in the year? Swearinger made critical comments of Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky after Saturday's loss to the Titans.

"I probably watch more film than the coaches," Swearinger said Saturday, according to NBCSportsWashington.com.

Interesting that Jon Gruden tried to claim a player that was released by his brother, Jay.