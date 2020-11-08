NFL rumors: Raiders' Trent Brown back on COVID-19 list, could miss month

Report: Brown back on Raiders' COVID-19 list, could miss month originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown reportedly continues to deal with hurdles related to his health.

Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and is expected to miss "at least a month," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

The #Raiders placed OT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list again this week & I’m told he’s expected to miss at least a month. LV said his placement on the list is related to COVID complications, but he also recently had a pre-game IV mishap that left him in the hospital. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020

Brown missed last week's win over the Cleveland Browns after what was reported to be a mishap with his pregame IV, and Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters this week that Brown did have to spend a night in a Cleveland hospital.

The veteran was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after the Raiders' bye week after contracting the virus, and missed the Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Raiders' offensive line continues to be hit hard by injuries, as The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported Sunday morning that left tackle Kolton Miller will be a game-time decision with an ankle issue.

Kolton Miller (ankle)has never missed a game, but is a game-time decision. Moved around a little better Sat.

Sam Young (knee) good to go at RT, so it’s Brandon Parker at LT if no Miller.

Trent Brown (COVID-19 reserve list) now expected to be out a month, as @RapSheet tweeted. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 8, 2020

The Raiders have weathered the storm through seven games and stand 4-3, with a rivalry matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium on the schedule in Week 9.