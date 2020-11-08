NFL rumors: Raiders' Trent Brown back on COVID-19 list, could miss month

Alex Didion

Report: Brown back on Raiders' COVID-19 list, could miss month originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown reportedly continues to deal with hurdles related to his health.

Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and is expected to miss "at least a month," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Brown missed last week's win over the Cleveland Browns after what was reported to be a mishap with his pregame IV, and Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters this week that Brown did have to spend a night in a Cleveland hospital.

The veteran was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after the Raiders' bye week after contracting the virus, and missed the Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Raiders' offensive line continues to be hit hard by injuries, as The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported Sunday morning that left tackle Kolton Miller will be a game-time decision with an ankle issue.

 The Raiders have weathered the storm through seven games and stand 4-3, with a rivalry matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium on the schedule in Week 9.