NFL Rumors: Raiders' Trent Brown returning to Patriots in trade

The New England Patriots are getting down to business.

The Patriots have agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire offensive tackle Trent Brown, according to multiple reports. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

Here are the terms of the deal, per Rapoport:

Patriots receive: Trent Brown, Raiders' 2022 seventh-round pick

Raiders receive: Patriots' 2022 fifth-round pick

Brown also restructured his contract as part of the trade by agreeing to a one-year, $11 million deal with New England, Rapoport reports. Brown had two years and $29.5 million remaining on his deal with Las Vegas, so he'll take a pay cut but be able to hit free agency after this season.

Brown reunites with the Patriots after a successful 2018 campaign in New England. He started every game at left tackle that season and was a stalwart on an offensive line that helped Bill Belichick's club win Super Bowl LIII.

The 27-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors with the Raiders in 2019 but played in just five games for Las Vegas last season, spending time on the COVID-19/reserve list and missing time after being hospitalized following a reported mishap with a pregame IV.

The Patriots have two starting offensive linemen set to hit free agency in Joe Thuney and David Andrews, so they'll count on Brown to be a steady veteran presence if either player signs elsewhere.