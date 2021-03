NFL rumors: Raiders trade Rodney Hudson to Cardinals, swap draft picks

Report: Raiders trade Hudson to Cardinals, swap draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, are finalizing a trade sending center Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for draft picks.

It’s going to be a third-rounder going the #Raiderr for a 7th rounder and Hudson. https://t.co/zWjNPbfXZ8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

This story will be updated ...