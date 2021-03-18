NFL rumors: Raiders trade Gabe Jackson to Seahawks for 2021 draft pick

Report: Raiders trading Jackson to Seahawks for draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders continued the overhaul of their offensive line Wednesday.

Veteran guard Gabe Jackson will be traded by the Raiders to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported, citing a source.

The compensation from Seattle to Vegas for Gabe Jackson is a 2021 fifth-round pick, per source. https://t.co/Rod68zcjwH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the Raiders reportedly traded center Rodney Hudson and seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a third-round draft pick.

Jackson, 29, has two years left on a five-year, $55 million contract he signed before the 2018 season.

A few years ago, the Raiders had one of the most formidable offensive lines in the NFL, but general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden are making wholesale changes this offseason.

In addition to Jackson and Hudson leaving Sin City, the Raiders reportedly are sending tackle Trent Brown back to the Patriots along with a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

The Raiders reportedly did re-sign guard Richie Incognito on Wednesday after releasing him earlier in the month to save salary cap space.

Mayock and Gruden will have to address the offensive line in free agency and the NFL draft in April. Along with Incognito, the only other offensive lineman on the Raiders' roster with decent experience are Kolton Miller and Denzelle Good.

Quarterback Derek Carr has to be wondering where all his protection went.