NFL rumors: Raiders tackle Trent Brown released from Cleveland hospital

Report: Raiders tackle Brown released from CLE hospital originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Brown finally checked out of a Cleveland hospital on Monday, after what was reported to be a scary situation in the Raiders' locker room before Sunday's win over the Browns.

Brown was rushed to the hospital prior to the 16-6 Raiders victory after air apparently entered his bloodstream as a result of a botched IV, league sources told The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

The right tackle remained in the hospital overnight, and underwent additional testing Monday. Raiders coach Jon Gruden updated Brown's status in speaking to reporters.

“Trent is still in Cleveland,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Monday afternoon (h/t Pro Football Talk). “I’m very glad to report he’s up and seems to be doing well. We’re waiting the results of some of the extensive tests he did today and yesterday. I don’t have anything to report other than he had an issue. I want to really thank our medical staff. What a job they did in an emergency situation. We’re just happy he’s up and around. Once we get the official word as to what’s wrong with Trent, we’ll let you know.”

Brown missed the Raiders' Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after testing positive for COVID-19, and was activated on Saturday.

It remains to be seen when Brown will be able to make his return to the Raiders' lineup.