NFL rumors: Raiders re-sign Richie Incognito, Denzelle Good, two others

Report: Raiders re-sign Incognito, Good, Jones and Hankins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders are taking care of some of their own on the official opening of free agency.

In a slew of moves Wednesday, they brought back guards Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and wide receiver Zay Jones, a person close to the situation confirmed.

Good fills a big need either at guard opposite Incognito if the Raiders release or trade Gabe Jackson or at right tackle Good filled in at right tackle for Trent Brown last year and Incognito at left guard when both players went down with injuries. In both cases, Good delivered to earn himself a new contract with the Raiders.