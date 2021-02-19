NFL Rumors: Raiders said Derek Carr 'not available' when Colts inquired

Report: Raiders said Carr 'not available' when Colts inquired originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Before the Indianapolis Colts reportedly traded for former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, they did their due diligence in inquiring about quarterbacks around the league.

Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr reportedly was one of those options, according to the Indianapolis Star's Jim Ayello. However, when the Colts checked in on Carr, they were told the 29-year-old was "not available."

League source says Colts were among the teams that checked in on Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. Received a pretty firm "not available." — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) February 18, 2021

The Raiders hesitance to trade Carr isn't surprising, although league interest surrounding the three-time Pro Bowl selection is peaking thanks to another formidable season in the Silver and Black. Carr threw for 4,103 yards and 27 touchdowns with a 67.3 percent completion rate, although the Raiders missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Theoretically speaking, given his allure to opposing teams, Las Vegas could swap Carr and land a profitable haul. However, it seems the Raiders have no intent on dealing Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since 2014.

The Colts might have reached a dead-end with Carr, but they eventually solved their quarterback question. Indianapolis reportedly dealt a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for 28-year-old Wentz. The Colts were in need of a quarterback after 16-year veteran Phillip Rivers announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Whether the Raiders have a change of heart and decide to put Carr on the trading block remains to be seen. But for now, expect to see him leading Las Vegas once again come 2021.