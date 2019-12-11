NFL rumors: Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs expected to play vs. Jaguars

The Raiders should receive a big boost this Sunday when they suit up for their final game in Oakland.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return against the Jaguars after missing last week's loss to the Titans with a shoulder injury.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs underwent an MRI on his ailing shoulder after not playing on Sunday. But the scans checked out very positively, sources say, and Jacobs is expected to return to the field this week. Barring a setback, should be just a one-week absence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2019

Jacobs made an impassioned plea to play against Tennessee and teared up when he learned the Raiders wouldn't let him go. He even took a painkilling injection to prepare for play, but the medical staff ruled the rookie out.

Coach Jon Gruden hinted Monday that Jacobs could return this week after missing just one game.

"We're never going to put a guy out there that can't play, but we're going into the last game in the history of the Oakland Raiders and it's an emotional time," Gruden told reporters. "We're going to try to win the game. We're not eliminated from the playoffs and we're going to try to win every single time we strap it on."

Jacobs, the No. 24 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been a star as a rookie this season. He became the first rookie in Raiders history to rush for at least 1,000 yards, and is up to 1,061 on 218 carries. The 21-year-old is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, 88.4 yards rushing per game and has scored seven touchdowns.

Despite missing last Sunday's game, Jacobs still ranks sixth among the NFL's rushing leaders -- just 10 yards behind Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott.

