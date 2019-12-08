Josh Jacobs' pain reportedly might be too much to play through Sunday.

The Raiders running back posted on Snapchat last week that he fractured his shoulder, and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing a source, that the rookie out of Alabama is "a true game-time decision" as a result of the injury.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), who is trying to play through a broken shoulder plate, is a true game-time decision, source say. No guaranteed he can play today, thought he's trying. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019

Jacobs, 21, has run for 1,061 yards on 218 attempts in his record-setting rookie season, surpassing Marcus Allen's first-year rushing mark in Week 9 and crossing the 1,000-yard plateau in last week's blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders face a must-win situation Sunday at home against the Tennessee Titans, with Oakland's playoff hopes on life support after back-to-back losses to the New York Jets and the rival Chiefs. Jacobs has been a focal point of the Raiders' offense in his first NFL season, ranking ninth in the league with 236 total touches.

If Jacobs doesn't play Sunday, he won't be the only big absence in the running game. Starting right tackle Trent Brown will not play at the Coliseum, either.

NFL rumors: Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs a game-time decision vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area