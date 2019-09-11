NFL rumors: Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram going on injured reserve

Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram made his NFL debut Monday night, but will have to wait at least eight more weeks until his season continues, if it does at all.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that Abram will be placed on injured reserve.

#Raiders S Jonathan Abram is going on injured reserve, source said, because of the shoulder injury @JosinaAnderson and @AdamLefkoe mentioned. Terrible break for promising 1st-round pick and Oakland D. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 11, 2019

Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe reported Tuesday that Abram tore his rotator cuff in the Raiders' season-opening 24-16 win Monday night over the Broncos

Possibly losing Abram for the rest of the season would be a huge blow to the Raiders' secondary. The No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had a promising debut with three tackles and two quarterback pressures.

Abram was seen throwing his body all over the field in his debut, leading to a few missed tackles and perhaps putting him at risk for injury.

"I think he probably got a little bit too reckless at times," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after the win. "He made some great plays, some impact plays and certainly I think some tackles he's got to make for us, he missed, but his debut was pretty good."

Fourth-year pro Curtis Riley would be the first reserve up if Abram can't go, with Erik Harris available after that. Lamarcus Joyner is best suited at slot cornerback, but he can always move back to safety as well.

