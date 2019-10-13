NFL rumors: Raiders' Richie Incognito fined for penalties in London

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock knew the Raiders weren't signing a "Boy Scout" when they brought in offensive lineman Richie Incogntio this offseason, and Incognito reportedly picked up his first two fines in Silver and Black this weekend.

The NFL reportedly fined Incognito $21,054 for a chop block and unnecessary roughness in the Raiders' Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Raiders guard Richie Incognito was fined $21,054 - $10,527 each for a chop block and unnecessary roughness in last week's win. Incognito also was flagged for giving the business to #Bears DB Buster Skrine after a play. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2019

The offensive lineman served a two-game suspension earlier this season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after threatening to shoot people and punching a hole in the wall at the Arizona funeral home where his father's body was kept. Incognito pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemanors from the incident, and he pleaded guilty to another misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge from a separate incident at his grandmother's home two days later.

Including suspensions, Incognito now has forfeited $716,953 in salary in his NFL career, according to Spotrac data.

The Raiders signed Incognito to a one-year contract this offseason, and he has become a key part of the Raiders' newfound run-based identity. Since Incognito's Week 3 debut, the Raiders ranked sixth in the league in rushing yards (445) entering Sunday.

