NFL rumors: Raiders request to interview Josh McDaniels for head coach job

Will the Las Vegas Raiders give New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels his second chance at being an NFL head coach?

The Raiders have requested to interview McDaniels for their head coach job, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, and it could take place as early as Friday.

Rapoport also reported the Raiders are considering Patriots exec Dave Ziegler for their open general manager role.

A pairing of #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels has always loomed for the #Raiders.

Ziegler has already interviewed with the Raiders.

Raiders interviewed Jerod Mayo earlier this week. Have already interviewed Dave Ziegler for their open GM position. Now theyâ€™ve put in for Josh McDaniels.



Vegas seemingly going for a New England vibe in 2022 and beyond.

How serious is the Raiders' interest in McDaniels? Rapoport tweeted that "Raiders owner Mark Davis has had interest in Josh McDaniels for weeks. Hard to imagine he puts in the request without believing McDaniels would take the job. This all gets real tomorrow."

Losing McDaniels would be a setback for the Patriots coaching staff -- a group that's lost several good coaches over the last couple years. McDaniels has been instrumental in the development of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

McDaniels, who's in his second stint with the Patriots, has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2012. He was hired by the Denver Broncos to be their head coach in 2009 but didn't last long. The Broncos fired him amid a 3-9 start to the 2010 campaign. He nearly became the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts head coach after the 2017 season but opted to remain in New England.

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo also reportedly is a candidate for a few of the open head coach positions around the league.