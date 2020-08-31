NFL rumors: Raiders release veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara

After signing him in May, the Raiders have released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday citing sources.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that she spoke to Amukamara on Monday morning following his release, and the cornerback explained what he was told about the decision.

Amukamara spent the past three seasons in Chicago with the Bears, starting 42 games while amassing three forced fumbles and three interceptions with 146 solo tackles.

A former first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2011, Amukamara also has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

General manager Mike Mayock has emphasized improving the secondary in the past two offseasons, selecting safety Jonathan Abram and cornerback Trayvon Mullen in the first two rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft. This past April, the Raiders nabbed Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the No. 19 overall pick, and took another corner in the fourth round with Amik Robertson.

Amukamara likely was brought in to challenge Arnette in training camp, as both were competing to start opposite Mullen. This move could signify that Arnette already has done enough to impress Mayock and coach Jon Gruden.

