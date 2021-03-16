NFL rumors: Raiders release Rodney Hudson in surprising, strange move

Report: Raiders release Hudson in surprising, strange move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders made a surprising move Tuesday.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing a source, that the Raiders are releasing Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson.

The #Raiders are releasing Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson, source said, a surprise in Las Vegas as their O-line receives a nearly complete facelift. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Not only is this surprising, but the timing also seems strange. The Raiders actually lost $2 million in salary-cap space by making the move.

The #Raiders actually lost $2 million in cap space releasing top center Rodney Hudson, his release is now a mystery.



The #Raiders parted ways from starters Richie Incognito, Gabe Jackson, Trent Brown and Rodney Hudson in a couple of weeks. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2021

The Raiders are completely overhauling their offensive line this offseason. Along with cutting Hudson, they reportedly have released guards Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito and are trading tackle Trent Brown to the Patriots.

It's a bit unclear what GM Mike Mayock's plan is thus far, but free agency is still quite young. Regardless, it's clear QB Derek Carr will be playing behind pretty much an entirely new group when the 2021 NFL season kicks off.