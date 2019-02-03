NFL rumors: Raiders playing at Oracle Park further explored by league originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Raiders continue taking a good, long look at the possibility of playing next season at Oracle Park.

The NFL conducted another site survey of the San Francisco Giants' home stadium, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday.

The Raiders don't yet have a home stadium for 2019, but they would prefer to remain in the Bay Area during their last season prior to their move to Las Vegas.

The Silver and Black remain open to all options, and Oracle Park is a strong one. La Canfora reported that the Raiders would have to address security upgrades and possible issues with the playing field itself.

The Raiders have long played at Oakland Coliseum, but their lease with an aging venue expired after the 2018 season. The Silver and Black pulled a 2019 lease extension offer off the table after the city of Oakland sued the Raiders and the NFL for antitrust violations and breach of contract in December 2018.

The Raiders still could return to the Coliseum, and have not eliminated any possibility for next season. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara also is being considered, though owner Mark Davis previously has voiced displeasure with the 49ers' home park.