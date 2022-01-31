NFL Rumors: Raiders players 'disappointed' with Josh McDaniels hire

How Raiders players reportedly reacted to McDaniels hire originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Raiders are bringing the "Patriot Way" to Las Vegas as they've officially hired Josh McDaniels as their next head coach and Dave Ziegler as general manager.

That news apparently hasn't been well-received among Raiders players. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, they were "disappointed" by the McDaniels hire as they hoped to see interim coach Rich Bisacchia earn the gig.

More from Tafur:

"Raiders players were disappointed to hear the news after they had made a serious push for interim coach Rich Bisaccia and his staff. The players themselves probably thought the curse was over after they had overcome a series of off-field incidents and won four straight games down the stretch to make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Tafur adds that Las Vegas' coaching staff also was "disappointed and a little bitter."

Bisaccia was interviewed for the Raiders' vacant head-coaching position along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, and several others over a 12-day search. Ultimately, they opted for the guy with six Super Bowl rings.

McDaniels originally joined the Patriots as an assistant in 2001 and departed in 2009 to become head coach of the Denver Broncos. The 45-year-old spent two years in Denver and one as the St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator before returning to New England in 2012.

While Raiders players may feel underwhelmed by the hire, McDaniels is enthusiastic about the new chapter.

"It was going to take a special place for me to really leave where I was," he said during his introductory press conference Monday. "And I found that here in Las Vegas."