NFL rumors: Raiders placing Trent Brown on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Raiders could be without a major key Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Raiders are placing offensive tackle Trent Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. According to Peliserro, contact tracing is underway and the Raiders' facility still is open.

The #Raiders are placing RT Trent Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per source.



Contact tracing is underway; they’re coming off a bye and players were off Tuesday, so minimal recent contact. Facility is open and practice begins shortly. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2020

Peliserro also reported the Raiders only had one positive case from Tuesday's round of testing. Injured rookie cornerback Damon Arnette went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The #Raiders had only one new positive case from yesterday's round of testing, per source. Rookie CB Damon Arnette, who's on IR, previously went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. They face the #Bucs on Sunday. https://t.co/SmmhF7EwdF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2020

Brown, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season, has only played two games this season while dealing with a calf injury. He played all 70 offensive snaps in Week 5 as the Raiders beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas is coming off a bye week before its showdown with Tampa Bay.

While he hasn't even played two full games, Brown has a low 65.6 grade per Pro Football Focus so far this season.

This isn't the first time the Raiders have dealt with the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst also was placed on the list on Oct. 6. He missed the Raiders' game against the Chiefs.

The Reserve/COVID-19 lists means a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who has the virus. If Brown did test positive and is showing symptoms, he can return to the Raiders when at least 10 days have passed since his symptoms first appeared, and 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms. If Brown is asymptomatic and tested positive, he can return when 10 days have passed since the initial positive test or five days have passed since the initial positive test and he receives two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart within that five-day period.

The Raiders (3-2) currently sit second in the AFC West, and a win over the Bucs would be a big boost for their playoff hopes.