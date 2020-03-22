NFL Rumors: Raiders passed on Tom Brady because of game film from last two years

The Las Vegas Raiders were considered one of the frontrunners to sign Tom Brady in free agency, so it came as somewhat as a surprise that they didn't extend an official offer to the six-time Super Bowl champion.

That doesn't mean they weren't interested, however.

A new report from Vic Tafur of The Athletic states the Raiders considered Brady as a potential replacement for current QB Derek Carr. They just couldn't bring themselves to offer the 42-year-old a Buccaneers-like contract after watching his recent game film.

"The Raiders were indeed sniffing around Brady as late as this week," Tafur writes. "And while it is true they never made him an offer, some ballpark numbers were made known to him at some point. The Raiders weren't going to go as high as the guaranteed $25 million per year for two years that the Bucs gave the 42-year-old quarterback - the game film the last two years just didn't warrant that in the Raiders' minds."

Instead, Las Vegas went with ex-Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota and Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay.

Tafur goes on to note the Raiders "never got that nod from Brady that they were a serious finalist," so this seems like it was a mutual "thanks, but no thanks" situation.

Nonetheless, Brady seems pretty happy about his decision to join the Buccaneers on a two-year deal.

