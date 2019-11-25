NFL rumors: Raiders nemesis Philip Rivers could leave Chargers for Bears

When the Raiders move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, they won't only be done with Oakland, they might be done facing quarterback Philip Rivers twice a year.

Rivers, who turns 38 in December, is in the final season of his four-year, $83.25 million contract with the Chargers. He has spent his entire 16-year career with the Bolts, but that could be coming to an end.

The eight-time Pro Bowl QB has seen his play falter this season, and the Chargers (4-7) could look to begin a new chapter in the 2020 NFL Draft. Rivers only has thrown 15 touchdowns while tossing 14 interceptions and losing six fumbles this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He also still lives in San Diego -- the Chargers' old home -- and doesn't seem too interested in promoting the team's move to Los Angeles. The Chargers certainly want a QB who's invested in the team as they move to a new stadium in Inglewood.

"He doesn't seem like he wants anything to do with L.A., at a time when the team is actually completing its relocation to L.A.," one source told CBS' Jason La Canfora.

If Rivers decides to continue his career, a league source suggested the veteran could join the Bears next season. Chicago (5-6) has experienced a disappointing season this year after making the playoffs last year.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky -- the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- continues to look like a dud. He has thrown only 10 touchdowns with six interceptions in 10 games, and is averaging just 185.8 yards passing.

[RELATED: Receivers' drops kill Raiders' offensive momentum vs. Jets]

Story continues

Signing Rivers to a short-term contract likely would be an immediate upgrade for the Bears, who still have one of the best defenses in the NFL when healthy. Even with his age and declining play, the Raiders wouldn't miss facing the gunslinger twice a year.

Rivers has an 18-9 career record against the Raiders with 47 touchdown passes -- his most against any opponent -- and 22 interceptions.

NFL rumors: Raiders nemesis Philip Rivers could leave Chargers for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area