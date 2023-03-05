NFL Rumors: Raiders might try to acquire Mac Jones from Patriots

Report: McDaniels' Raiders might try to acquire Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Mac Jones-to-Las Vegas chatter is growing louder ahead of the new league year.

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders need a new quarterback after parting ways with Derek Carr last month. They remain in the mix to acquire veteran signal-caller Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. But if that plan falls through, Graziano reports they will shift their attention to two quarterbacks McDaniels is familiar with from his time in Foxboro.

"If they can't get him, a lot of people in Indianapolis this week expect McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler to pursue free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whom they know from his time in New England early in his career," Graziano wrote.

"There's also some chatter that McDaniels might try to acquire Mac Jones from the Patriots, though it seems unlikely New England would consider moving the 2021 first-rounder."

Despite the ongoing rumors and speculation, our Tom E. Curran said "absolutely, positively not" to the possibility of the Patriots trading Jones this year and that it "would happen over Robert Kraft's dead body." The MMQB's Albert Breer had a different take on the situation, stating New England would be willing to listen to offers for Jones but the Raiders probably wouldn't be willing to give up a first-round pick.

Assuming Jones isn't moved, 2023 is shaping up to be a defining season for his Patriots career. The 2021 first-rounder regressed last year after a strong rookie campaign and will look to rebound with Bill O'Brien taking control of the offense.

If Jones struggles, the Patriots could turn to second-year backup Bailey Zappe. The 2022 fourth-round pick will be the only other QB currently on the depth chart following the release of veteran Brian Hoyer.