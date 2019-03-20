NFL rumors: Raiders meeting with free agent safety George Iloka originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

After making splashy offseason additions on offense, the Raiders have to work hard to improve a defense that ranked last in points allowed per game and 26th in yards allowed.

Oakland added safety Lamarcus Joyner and signed former Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a one-year contract Tuesday and now it looks like Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are focused on adding depth to their secondary.

One day after signing Burfict, the Raiders reportedly are meeting with free agent safety George Iloka, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Iloka, 29, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bengals before playing for the Minnesota Vikings last season. Iloka enjoyed his best seasons under former Bengals and current Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. During his six seasons with the Bengals, Iloka showed good coverage skills while also being a reliable tackler.

Iloka apparently isn't the only defensive back the Silver and Black are set to meet with, according to Rapoport, as cornerback Tyler Patmon and safety Curtis Riley also reportedly are in Oakland for a visit.

The Raiders made a number of noteworthy moves to open free agency, but potential depth signings like Iloka are of the utmost importance and could be a big factor in making the Raiders one of the most improved teams in the NFL.