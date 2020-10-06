NFL rumors: Raiders' Maurice Hurst placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Report: Raiders DT Hurst placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders could be without a key player Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This means Hurst either has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who has the virus.

If Hurst did test positive and is showing symptoms he can return to the Raiders when at least 10 days have passed since his symptoms first appeared, and 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms. If he's asymptomatic and tested positive, Hurst can return when 10 days have passed since the initial positive test or five days have passed since the initial positive test and he receives two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart within that five-day period.

Hurst would be a big loss on the field for the Raiders. He has been phenomenal through the Raiders' first four games. His 89.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade ranks fourth among all interior defensive linemen.

The third-year pro has 13 tackles, four QB hits, one pass defensed and a half sack this season.

This is just the latest example of the Raiders running into trouble with COVID-19. Tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 Monday after he and his teammates were seen without masks at an indoor event benefitting Waller's foundation, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Monday citing league sources. Rapoport reported nine other Raiders, including QB Derek Carr, were each fined $15,000. Hurst was not among those nine.

Jon Gruden and the Raiders each were issued six-figure fines after Week 2 due to Las Vegas' head coach not properly wearing his mask on the sideline.

The Raiders also reportedly were fined $50,000 over the weekend after an investigation by the league revealed an unauthorized Raiders team employee entered the locker room, which is another violation of the NFL's protocol.

The Silver and Black are 2-2 to begin their new era in Las Vegas and are about to face a tough stretch of games beginning with the Chiefs.