NFL rumors: Raiders' Marcus Mariota drawing 'legitimate' trade interest

Report: Raiders' Mariota drawing 'legitimate' trade interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders’ phones have been ringing lately as NFL teams inquire about both of their starting quarterbacks. That’s the word from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who shared the latest on Las Vegas’ quarterback situation Tuesday while appearing on NFL NOW.

“They’ve had several teams call, plenty of teams call on their quarterback,” Rapoport said. “But not just Derek Carr. Teams are interested in Derek Carr, but I know it would be incredibly expensive if the Raiders dealt him. It doesn’t sound like they’ve hung up the phone but I don’t get the sense they want to deal him either.

“Marcus Mariota is getting trade interest as well. It is possible that one Raiders quarterback is traded and it’s not Derek Carr. Because there’s legitimate and real interest in Mariota.”

From NFL Now: The #Raiders could trade a QB... but maybe not the one who has been in the headlines. pic.twitter.com/EEcXd2WtLt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

Mariota only played in one game last season, entering when Derek Carr exited with a groin injury in a Week 15 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It appears Mariota made a good impression during his audition. Mariota threw for 226 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 88 yards and another score.

“That performance that he gave at the end of the year really caught a lot of teams’ eyes,” Rapoport said.

The 27-year-old is owed $11.35 million next season and could fit the profile for a Ryan Tannehill-like renaissance if he finds the right situation, according to Rapoport. Ironically, Tannehill re-ignited his career after he went from Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback to Mariota’s backup, before taking over as the Tennessee Titans’ starter in 2019.

The reported haul for Matthew Stafford was so large that prying Derek Carr away from the Raiders would likely be prohibitive for most teams. The 30-year-old is durable, only having missed two games his entire seven-year career, and has eclipsed 4,000 yards in each of the last three seasons.

The mobile, humble signal-caller should still have plenty of juice left in his arm and legs. The Raiders can also probably find a cheaper backup option while getting something in return for a trade, so don’t be surprised if Mariota gets a shot as another team’s QB1 next fall.