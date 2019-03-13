NFL rumors: Kyler Murray, Raiders reportedly to meet before 2019 draft originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray held his pro day Wednesday, but Raiders brass reportedly will save their meeting with him for down the line.

The Silver and Black will privately meet with Murray closer to next month's draft, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported.

Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock were not in attendance Wednesday, as they were in Oakland when the Raiders introduced star receiver Antonio Brown.

I'm told the Raiders do plan on meeting with Murray privately later in the process. So Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock should get their shot at him. https://t.co/5yywRxX82n — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2019

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson represented the Raiders at Murray's pro day.

Raiders OC Greg Olson at Oklahoma for Kyler Murray's pro day. (Photo via our videographer @JCGar75) pic.twitter.com/DvR9x5BAjF — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 13, 2019

Last week, NBC Sports' Peter King told "The Dan Patrick Show" that Gruden is "very interested" in Murray. Publicly, the Raiders have maintained they are committed to Derek Carr as their franchise QB, and the 27-year-old just set career highs in completion percentage (68.9), passing yards (4,049) and yards per attempt (7.3) in his first year in Gruden's offense.

Still, moving on from Carr wouldn't necessarily require a major financial headache. The Raiders would have just $2.5 million in dead money on their books if they traded him after June 1. They also can cut or trade Carr next offseason, and have no more than $5 million in dead money.

If the Raiders truly are interested in Murray, they'll have at least one significant hurdle to clear. The Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, are the consensus favorites to draft the Oklahoma star.

With four picks in the top 35, the Raiders conceivably could move up to select Murray, but they would leave plenty of roster holes unfilled in the process. Chief among those holes is an NFL-worst pass rush that accounted for just 13 sacks in 2018, and the pass-rushing talent at the top of the draft will be tough to pass up.

Still, the Raiders' offseason began with a splash in acquiring Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they tried to follow it up by signing Le'Veon Bell. Drafting Murray would be another big move, and would give the team its quarterback of the future headed into Las Vegas in 2020.

It might make sharing a home with the MLB team that drafted him a bit awkward, though.