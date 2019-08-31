The Nathan Peterman Era with the Raiders reportedly will extend into the 2019 NFL season.

Mike Glennon won the backup job behind Oakland starter Derek Carr, but Jon Gruden "really does like" Peterman "and wants to help resurrect his career," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday night.

The #Raiders are expected to keep 3 QBs, with Mike Glennon slotting in behind starter Derek Carr, source said. Coach Jon Gruden really does like Nathan Peterman and wants to help resurrect his career. Peterman should stick, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Gruden has said throughout the offseason that he likes to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, and you don't need HBO's "Hard Knocks" cameras to see that he has taken a particular liking to Peterman. The Pittsburgh product's start to his NFL career was disastrous, as he threw four interceptions in his first start with the Buffalo Bills and completed a 52.3 percent of his passes in eight apperances over his first two NFL seasons.

Those performances turned Peterman into an NFL laughing stock, but Gruden thinks he can bring out the best in the 25-year-old. With Derek Carr ahead of him (and Glennon, for that matter), it seems unlikely Peterman will take the field in 2019 outside of a worst-case scenario for the Silver and Black.

But considering Peterman's strange journey that reportedly has him on the cusp of a roster spot, would anything surprise you at this point?

NFL rumors: Raiders to keep Mike Glennon, Nathan Peterman as backup QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area