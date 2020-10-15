NFL rumors: Raiders, Jets had Le'Veon Bell trade talks before release

Report: Raiders, Jets talked Bell trade before his release originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders have one of the NFL’s best running backs suiting up each week, as second-year player Josh Jacobs has lived up to all the expectations after being a first-round draft pick in 2019.

But the team apparently still is looking for additional help at the position, as the Raiders were one of three teams to have trade “conversations” with the New York Jets on Le’Veon Bell, prior to the team releasing him on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

"The last conversations for a trade that the Jets had were with the Miami Dolphins, with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots, they had conversations with those teams, the issue was nobody wanted to take on Le'Veon Bell's contract," Schefter said on ESPN.

Bell was responsible for the league’s largest cap hit at the running back position, counting for over $15 million against the Jets’ books.

With Jacobs and Devontae Booker playing well, there really isn’t much reason for the Raiders to consider Bell.

However, Las Vegas does have an estimated $7.3 million in cap space available, so the former All-Pro could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the team.

Bell didn’t exactly end things on the best of terms with the Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before that, so it remains to be seen which club next will be willing to take a chance on Bell’s talent.