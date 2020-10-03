NFL rumors: Raiders issued $50K fine for COVID-19 protocol violation

Report: Raiders fined $50K for COVID-19 protocol violation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders reportedly added to their hefty fine total for the 2020 NFL season on Saturday.

Las Vegas was fined $50,000 by the NFL after an investigation revealed an unauthorized person entered the Raiders' locker room after the team's win over the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, citing league sources.

Sources: The Las Vegas #Raiders were fined $50,000 for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the locker room following their win over the #Saints. It is considered a COVID-19 violation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

Although it was reported to be a team employee, only a select number of organization personnel are allowed locker room access during this season as part of the NFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the Raiders were fined $250,000 after the coach didn't follow the NFL's protocol for mask-wearing on the sideline during games.

Raiders players also were seen at a large, indoor event in Las Vegas this past week, with several players pictured not wearing masks while in close proximity.

The NFL has made it abundantly clear that the protocols need to be followed or there will be stiff consequences, and the Raiders are learning just how stiff those consequences are.

Especially after multiple NFL games were postponed this week after players tested positive for the coronavirus, the Raiders will need to clean up their act or more discipline could be on the way for the Silver and Black.