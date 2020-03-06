NFL rumors: Raiders interested in QB Marcus Mariota in free agency

Add another name to the mix of potential Raiders quarterbacks when they open their 2020 season in Las Vegas.

The Raiders are interested in free-agent Marcus Mariota as a "1b" to back up Derek Carr, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

On NFL NOW, @MikeGarafolo says the Raiders are interested in Mariota. Reports they are more likely to go after a veteran 1B backup like Mariota than Brady. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 6, 2020

Garofolo noted that Mariota was Mike Mayock's No. 1-ranked QB back before the 2015 draft, when the Raiders GM was a draft analyst.

Mike Mayock's No. 1 ranked QB in 2015. Of course, Mariota will have other options and the Raiders will explore other QBs so no guarantee it comes together. But he's in the mix for sure. https://t.co/lSlxMLcT2z — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2020

Mariota ended up being drafted No. 2 by the Tennessee Titans, one spot after Jameis Winston went No. 1 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mariota has had an up-and-down career in his five years in the NFL. In 61 career starts, all with Tennessee, Mariota has a solid 74-48 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and has used his athleticism to add another 11 rushing scores. In the 2017 playoffs, he led the Titans to a first-round upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

However, he was benched in the middle of the 2019 season in favor of Ryan Tannehill, who sparked the Titans when he took over, leading them all the way to the AFC Championship Game.

With Mariota now a free agent, he'll be looking for a change of scenery.

However, given his track record, Mariota likely would want a starting job, one that wouldn't be guaranteed in Oakland Las Vegas. Despite rumors of a QB controversy (Tom Brady, anyone?), the Raiders have continued to voice their public support for Carr.

"The bottom line is this, I think everybody needs to understand at what level Derek Carr played last year, OK?" Mayock said last week at the combine. "The guy completed 70 percent of his passes. He had almost a three-to-one touchdown to interception ratio. I think we were No. 11 in the league in total yards, we were seventh in third-down conversions. We did a lot of really good things on offense last year."

That being said, Mayock always will look to upgrade any position, and Mariota could be a great fit in silver and black -- even if only to put pressure on Carr.

