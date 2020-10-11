NFL rumors: Raiders hosting free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks

Report: Raiders hosting Kendricks with linebackers struggling originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders spent a lot of money this offseason to address their linebacker situation.

Through four weeks of the 2020 NFL season, that investment isn't paying off as Cory Littleton has struggled and Nick Kwiatkoski has missed two games due to injury.

But there could be help on the way.

In an attempt to solve their problem, the Raiders will be hosting free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks, ESPN's Field Yates reported Saturday.

Kendricks, an eight-year NFL veteran, spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Before that, he played six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

In 14 games with the Seahawks last year, Kendricks recorded 71 total tackles and three sacks. He also had one interception, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Littleton signed a three-year contract worth $35.25 million this offseason, while Kwiatkoski signed a three-year, $21 million contract.

So far, the Raiders aren't getting what they paid for out of Littleton and Kwiatkoski, which is why they are looking at a player that has remained unsigned a quarter of the way through the 2020 season.