NFL rumors: Raiders to host David Irving in tryout after reinstatement

Currently recuperating from last week's big win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders could have a new player the next time they take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Saturday that Las Vegas will bring in former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving for a tryout in an effort to boost a struggling pass rush. Irving was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Friday after being indefinitely suspended in March 2019 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy for a third time in as many years.

That didn’t take long: the Raiders will be hosting former Cowboys DL David Irving on a tryout. If signed, he’d reunite with Rod Marinelli. A talented player when on the field. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020

Irving, 27, had 12 sacks in 25 career games with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2018, where he played under current Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

With only seven sacks through five games, the Raiders need to find a way to generate more pressure off the edge, and Irving could be the answer.