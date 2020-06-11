NFL rumors: Raiders' Henry Ruggs expected to be ready for training camp

The Raiders' new-look offense should be all systems go by the time training camp rolls around.

Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who suffered a thigh injury during a moving accident last month, has received stitches in his thigh but suffered no muscular damage and should be 100 percent for camp, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing sources.

Raiders' first-round pick Henry Ruggs, who was injured last month when he got pinned between a trailer and a car while helping a friend move, got stitches in his thigh but suffered no muscular damage and is expected to be ready for training camp whenever it begins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2020

The Raiders drafted Ruggs with the No. 12 pick in the first round, taking him above the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Cee Dee Lamb. Ruggs has blistering speed which should inject life into a Raiders' offense that was rather pedestrian in 2019.

[RAIDERS TALK: Listen to the latest episode]



With 4.27 speed, Ruggs has the ability to alter the way defenses cover the Raiders' offense. With the speed to turn a 5-yard slant into a 50-yard touchdown, defenses will have to account for Ruggs' whereabouts on every snap. With defenses locked on Ruggs, that should, in theory, open things up for running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller.

In 2019, the Raiders had issues creating explosive plays in the passing game. With Antonio Brown going nuclear prior to Week 1 and Tyrell Williams' feet aching, quarterback Derek Carr was forced to rely on Waller and rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow to move the ball through the air.

The addition of Ruggs, as well as rookie receiver Bryan Edwards and running back/athlete Lynn Bowden Jr., should give the Raiders a dangerous arsenal capable of keeping pace in an improving AFC West.

Story continues

[RELATED: Jacobs rookie season comparisons show stardom is near]

The Raiders can exhale now that Ruggs has avoided serious injury and will be good to go for camp. The electric receiver is a big part of the Raiders' plans in 2020 and going forward.

If he is healthy, the Silver and Black could be looking at an exciting inaugural season in Las Vegas.

NFL rumors: Raiders' Henry Ruggs expected to be ready for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



