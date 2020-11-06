NFL rumors: Raiders fined $500K, lose draft pick for COVID-19 violations

Report: Raiders fined $500K by NFL, stripped of draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders left tackle Trent Brown was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list for the second time this season on Thursday, and the team reportedly is being punished for what landed him there in the first place.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Thursday night that the NFL will fine the Raiders and coach Jon Gruden $500,000 and $150,000, respectively, for COVID-19 protocol violations related to Brown's positive coronavirus test on Oct. 21. Las Vegas also will be stripped of a sixth-round draft pick.

Sources: #NFL will fine the Las Vegas #Raiders $500,000 & coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and strip the team of a 6th round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October. Escalated fines/pick were due to being a “repeat offender”. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 6, 2020

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was the first to report Thursday that Brown had been placed back on the COVID-19/reserve list. According to Breer, Brown is believed to still be "experiencing complications from the virus."

Raiders OT Trent Brown is back on the COVID-19 list, and I'm told it's because he's still experiencing complications from the virus. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 5, 2020

It's another checkpoint on what has been a tumultuous few weeks for Brown. He missed the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to his positive test, and then missed their win over the Cleveland Browns last week after reportedly being rushed to the hospital prior to the game due to a botched IV.

Brown reportedly spent the night in a Cleveland area hospital and was released on Monday. On Wednesday, Gruden provided an update on Brown's status, telling reporters "he’s up and seems to be doing well."

Brown obviously will now miss Las Vegas' Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. In total, he has appeared in just two games so far this season, including one in which he played only three snaps.