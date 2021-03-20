NFL rumors: Raiders draft pick returned, face $800K fine for COVID-19 offense

Report: Raiders face $800K fine for COVID-19 protocol violation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders face a huge fine for violating COVID protocols during the 2020 season, $800,000 to be exact, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday citing sources.

Las Vegas initially had a sixth-round draft pick taken away, but it was reinstated after an appeal, Pelissero also reported.

In Week 7 of the 2020 season, a joint investigation with the league and the NFL Players Association revealed right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for coronavirus heading into the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had removed his contract tracing device and it also was reported players didn’t adhere to social distancing guidelines. Several of them weren’t wearing masks or face shields as well.

The rest of the team’s offensive line was forced to enter isolation that Tuesday prior to the game. Three of the players that had contact with Brown, all tested negative and were eligible to play against the Bucs.

This wasn’t the first time the Raiders violated NFL safety protocols either.

In Week 2, head coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000, and the Raiders were fined an additional $250,000 after Gruden’s face mask was not worn properly.

This was in addition to other violations, including a $50,000 fine after the league learned a person, who was not authorized to enter the locker room, entered to join in the celebratory win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Let’s hope the team has learned a lesson here.