NFL rumors: Raiders to cut Lamarcus Joyner; A.J. Bouye visiting Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
1 min read
Report: Raiders to cut Joyner; bringing in Bouye for visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders are shaking up their secondary.

A source close to the situation has confirmed they are bringing in former Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye for a free-agent visit. If the nine-year veteran can show he is beyond the injuries that limited him the last two years, then he could upgrade the Raiders’ young secondary.

Meanwhile, a source close to the team confirmed the Raiders are releasing veteran slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner in both a cost-cutting and performance move.

Joyner, who was signed to a four-year contract in 2018 after excelling at safety in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams, struggled during his two years with the Raiders after he was moved to slot cornerback. Joyner never took to the position and graded out poorly in each of his two seasons with the Raiders.

Read more at the Las Vegas Review-Journal

