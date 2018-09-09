NFL rumors: Raiders could have signed Khalil Mack for less than Bears

One week after signing a record-setting contract, Khalil Mack woke up set to suit up in colors other than Silver and Black for the first time in his NFL career.

The former Raiders pass rusher will make his Chicago Bears debut Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, but it reportedly didn't have to be that way -- if Oakland had accepted Mack's own contract proposal from more than six months ago.

That according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, who wrote Sunday that the offer was cheaper than the deal Mack ended up signing in Chicago.

The Bears gave more annual money and guaranteed money to Mack than what agent Joel Segal proposed in that six-month-old offer, according to the report.

Those numbers, of course, still were high. The contract terms were "very similar" to the $135 million deal, with $87 million guaranteed, that Aaron Donald signed with the Rams to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time, according to La Canfora. Mack was traded to the Bears one day later, then surpassed Donald as the highest-paid defensive player on a deal worth up to $141 million, with $90 million guaranteed.

This latest chapter in the Mack saga surely will sting Raiders fans, who didn't want to see their star player go.