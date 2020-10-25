NFL rumors: Raiders could lose draft pick for COVID-19 violations

Report: Raiders could lose pick for latest COVID-19 violations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders reportedly will face a stiff fine and could be docked a draft pick following the organization's latest violations of the NFL's coronavirus safety protocols.

Las Vegas' fine will exceed the $350,000 the Tenessee Titans were fined as first-time offenders, Jay Glazer reported on "FOX NFL Sunday," and the Raiders could have a "possible draft pick pulled as well."

COVID-19 continues to impact teams around the NFL. @JayGlazer with the latest on those issues: pic.twitter.com/4ufQB32eDZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2020

A joint investigation with the league and the NFL Players Association revealed right tackle Trent Brown, who won't play in Week 7 after testing positive for COVID-19 leading up to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, removed his contract tracing device, USA Today's Jarrett Bell reported Thursday. Bell also reported that players didn't adhere to social distancing on the sidelines during practices and "several" didn't wear masks for face shields.

The rest of the Raiders' starting offensive line entered isolation Tuesday due to having close contact with Brown. Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Denzelle Good all tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, and all four players will be eligible to play against the Bucs.

#Raiders offensive linemen Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson, Kolton Miller and Denzelle Good are good to go for today’s game after testing negative for COVID-19 again this morning. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 25, 2020

Raiders coaches, players and the organization have all faced fines for violating the protocols this season. Coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the Raiders were fined $250,000 after Gruden failed to properly wear a face covering on the sideline in a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders were then fined $50,000 after the NFL learned a person not authorized to enter the locker room did so in order to celebrate the win over the Saints. Tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and nine teammates were fined $15,000 for not wearing masks during a fundraiser for Waller's foundation that was held indoors.

The Raiders reportedly will face additional fines as the coronavirus pandemic spreads at a record rate throughout the United States. Saturday marked the second straight day in which the country set a daily record for infections. Dr. Jay Butler, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's deputy director for infectious diseases, said Wednesday that case numbers are increasing in "nearly 75 percent of the country."

That includes Nevada, the Raiders' home state after moving to Las Vegas from Oakland this offseason. Nevada set a single-day record Saturday with 1,146 new cases reported, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.