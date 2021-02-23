NFL rumors: Raiders could extend Derek Carr, trade Marcus Mariota

Reports: Raiders could extend Carr, trade Mariota for picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Speculation continues to swirl around both of the Raiders’ quarterbacks this offseason.

Rumors from reporters have consistently pointed to Marcus Mariota’s eventual trade away from Sin City. The latest rumblings surround Derek Carr, who is being considered for a contract extension according to NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Here's what @caplannfl said on @ScottFerrall



"Carr may wind up getting his contract extended, that's the belief around the league. They do not want to trade him, that's a fact." pic.twitter.com/DuZmfM7GRh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 22, 2021

"Carr may wind up getting his contract extended, that's the belief around the league,” Caplan told Sportsgrid’s Scott Ferrall. “They do not want to trade him. I could tell you that's a fact. Whereas last year at this time, he was 100 percent available. It’s funny how things change."

The 30-year-old quarterback is signed for the next two seasons to reasonable terms, with a 2021 cap hit of $22.125 million and 2022 cap hit of about $19.9 million. He’s only missed two games throughout his entire career, making 16 starts and topping 4,000 yards each of the previous three seasons.

But as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted, the trade market value for quarterbacks is so high following the reported Matthew Stafford trade, Carr is likely staying put for Las Vegas.

From NFL Now: It's looking more likely that #Raiders starting QB Derek Carr is back for 2021, while backup QB Marcus Mariota is not. He's been the subject of trade calls. pic.twitter.com/Zr2cminAQq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

“There’s a price for everything,” Rapoport said. “So if you offer multiple, many, numerous first-round picks, could Derek Carr be traded? Conceivably. But he is in the Raiders’ plans for the 2021 season. That is my understanding and I’d be frankly surprised at this point if that changes.”

As for the latest on Mariota, he’s reportedly been on the trading block for weeks but yet to have been moved. You have to wonder if the Raiders haven’t found a suitor because they’re asking too much in return.

Mariota has a 29-32 career record, is just 27 years old with a 2021 cap hit of $11.35 million, which would be a bargain for a starting quarterback in today’s NFL. He also fared well in his lone appearance of the 2020 season, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 88 yards and another score in a Week 15 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

He’s certainly an attractive trade chip for a team looking for a plug-and-play quarterback in 2021.

“He’s generated trade interest,” Rapoport said. “Based on my knowledge, right now, I’d be very surprised if Marcus Mariota is on the Raiders for the 2021 season. The Raiders have gotten some offers for him. … It would save them some money certainly and maybe give them some draft compensation as well. For Mariota, he would get a chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.”

If the Raiders can find the right trade partner for Mariota, it could be a win-win situation for all parties involved.