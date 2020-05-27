The Raiders' arrival in Las Vegas could come sooner than anticipated.

The team is seriously considering moving its training camp from Napa, California, to its new headquarters in Henderson. According to a person close to the team who was not authorized to speak on the record, training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center is a viable option.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, team headquarters across the NFL have been entirely or partially closed since March. That has forced teams to conduct offseason programs virtually rather than at their practice facilities.

NFL rumors: Raiders considering moving 2020 training camp to Nevada originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area