NFL Rumors: Raiders close to hiring Patriots scout Brandon Yeargan

Report: Raiders set to add another Patriots staffer in top scouting role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stop us if you've heard this before: The Las Vegas Raiders are set to hire a member of the New England Patriots.

The Raiders are "working towards" adding Patriots national scout Brandon Yeargan as their new college scouting director, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Friday.

Yeargan has spent nine seasons in New England, joining the team in 2013 as a scouting assistant before being promoted to national scout under new director of player personnel Matt Groh.

That means Yeargan also spent nine seasons with Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, who took over as Las Vegas' general manager and head coach, respectively, this offseason.

Ziegler and McDaniels have gone on an ex-Patriots hiring spree since leaving Foxboro for Las Vegas. Here's a list of former New England coaches, scouts and players the team has added since Ziegler and McDaniels assumed their roles in January:

Coaches: Mick Lombardi (offensive coordinator), Carmen Bricillo (offensive line), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks), Jerry Schuplinski (senior offensive assistant) and Patrick Graham (defensive coordinator)

Scouts: Brandon Yeargan (college scouting director)

Players: CB Cre'Von LeBlanc, DE Chandler Jones, RB Brandon Bolden, FB Jakob Johnson, QB Garrett Gilbert

That's a lot of Patriots alumni, but it's hardly a surprise in today's NFL, where GMs and coaches like to stock their teams with familiar faces.

McDaniels said earlier this offseason he received Bill Belichick's blessing before taking assistants from the Patriots' coaching staff, so perhaps he'll have another conversation with his former boss about Yeargan.

But Yeargan's expected exit leaves New England with a scouting role to fill in a personnel department that has lost its top two members (Nick Caserio and Ziegler) in the past two years.