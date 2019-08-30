NFL rumors: Raiders among teams to 'kick tires' on Kiko Alonso trade

The Raiders reportedly cut linebacker Brandon Marshall on Friday, but they might still be exploring other options at the position.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso requested a trade, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Friday, citing sources. The Raiders reportedly are one of the interested teams, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Oakland among teams to kick the tires on Kiko. Dolphins have been looking for trade options with Kiko https://t.co/g9iSdUAayG — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2019

Alonso, 29, has spent the last three seasons in Miami. He started all 46 games he played, and tied for fifth among NFL linebackers over the last three years with 354 combined tackles. But those gaudy tackling numbers mask some of Alonso's recent struggles, as Pro Football Focus found Alonso missed 11 tackles and allowed 638 receiving yards with nearly 71 percent of passes thrown into his coverage completed. Overall, he graded out as just a 49.7 by PFF's measurements last year.

As the Dolphins rebuild, Alonso has not been relied upon in the same ways by new coach Brian Flores. Second-year pro Jerome Baker is the new play-caller in Miami's defense, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Safid Deen, and Flores was non-commital about Alonso's future with the team earlier this week.

Could a trade to the Silver and Black rejuvenate the former second-round draft pick's career? At the very least, it would ensure a return to the Bay Area for Alonso. He starred at Los Gatos High School, leading the Wildcats to the Central Coast Section semifinals as a senior in 2007.

Any move likely will happen quickly. as NFL teams must cut down their rosters to 53 players by 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.

