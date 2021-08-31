NFL Rumors: Quinn Nordin wins Patriots kicker job over Nick Folk

Report: Patriots going with Quinn Nordin at kicker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton's release wasn't the only surprising piece of New England Patriots news on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots are expected to go with rookie Quinn Nordin as their kicker over veteran Nick Folk.

The Patriots are expected to stick with rookie K Quinn Nordin as their starter, taking over the job from veteran Nick Folk, per source.



Nordin was looking for jobs on LinkedIn after this past NFL Draft and is now in line to handle kicking duties in New England. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2021

Nordin signed to the Patriots in May as an undrafted free agent. The Michigan product went from looking for jobs on LinkedIn to impressing with New England in training camp. Now, he'll be counted on as the Patriots' kicker for the 2021 NFL season.

In the Patriots' three preseason games, Nordin went 6-for-8 on field goals with a long of 50 yards and 4-for-7 on extra-point attempts. The 23-year-old boasts a big leg, but accuracy has been an issue dating back to his collegiate career.

Folk joined the Patriots in 2019 and was their kicker for the entirety of the 2020 campaign. In his two seasons with New England, the 36-year-old converted 40 of his 45 field goal attempts and 30 of his 33 PATs.