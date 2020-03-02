NFL Rumors: These potential suitors out of Tom Brady free agency hunt

We still don't know where Tom Brady will play in 2020.

But we're getting a little more clarity on where the New England Patriots quarterback won't sign with in free agency.

The New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts aren't expected to pursue Brady if he becomes a free agent March 18, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday.

"You can cross them off the list," Breer wrote. "I was told pretty emphatically that neither will be in the mix if Brady does make it to free agency."

The Giants popped up as a dark horse suitor with Brady, who could reunite with new head coach and former Patriots assistant Joe Judge and move to New York, where he his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have real estate.

But New York seems committed to 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones, and it's hard to see Brady going to a club that's won five games or fewer in three straight seasons.

The Colts were considered a more serious option for Brady, given their strong offensive line and wealth of cap space. A recent report strongly refuted that Brady's camp had met with Indy, however, and the Colts reportedly also are in the mix for Philip Rivers.

Breer added the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all are still in play for Brady.

As our Tom E. Curran reported Sunday, though, the Patriots may still be leading the pack -- which is beginning to diminish.

