NFL rumors: Potential first-round pick WR Jordan Addison visiting Patriots

The New England Patriots are one of the teams that could realistically take a wide receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and they will visit with one of the best in the class later this week.

Jordan Schultz of The Score reported Tuesday that USC wideout Jordan Addison has a top 30 visit with the Patriots scheduled for Wednesday. The Patriots also met with Addison at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month.

Addison tallied 59 receptions for 875 yards with eight touchdowns in 11 games for USC last season. It was his first and only year with Trojans. He transferred to USC from Pittsburgh before the 2022 campaign.

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best wide receiver in 2021 when he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns with Pittsburgh.

In addition to the Patriots, longtime NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports Addison is expected to also visit with Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

Addison is one of several first-round caliber wide receivers who could be on the board when the Patriots pick at No. 14 in Round 1. TCU's Quentin Johnston, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Boston College's Zay Flowers are the other top wideouts in the 2023 class.