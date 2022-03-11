NFL rumors: Patriots WR N'Keal Harry drawing interest on trade market

Report: Patriots WR N'Keal Harry drawing interest on trade market originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What are the chances New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry is still on the roster after the 2022 NFL Draft in April?

Well, according to Pro Football Focus reporter Doug Kyed, Harry is drawing interest on the trade market.

#Patriots WR Nâ€™Keal Harry is a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate before the draft, per source. Teams have shown recent interest in the 2019 first-round pick. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 10, 2022

The Patriots would be wise to cut their losses and move on from Harry at this point. Getting draft compensation for him would be a bonus. Harry requested a trade last summer, but no move materialized.

Harry was New England's first-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2019 draft. He's still the only wide receiver Bill Belichick has taken in Round 1 since he came to the Patriots in 2000.

Next Pats Podcast: NFL Combine STUDS who make the most sense for the Patriots | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

The former Arizona State wideout has failed to meet expectations, to say the least. He's tallied 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games over his first three pro seasons. He posted 12 receptions for 184 yards and zero touchdowns in 12 games last season. Harry often was used a blocker in the run game during the 2021 campaign.

Injuries have played a factor in Harry not living up to the hype. That said, Harry has never consistently been productive as a pass-catcher during the stretches where he's been on the field.

Wide receiver is a position the Patriots must upgrade in the offseason, regardless of whether Harry is traded. They could take a wideout early in the upcoming draft. The 2022 class of wide receivers is deep and loaded with exciting talent. The Patriots met with many of the top players at the position during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week.